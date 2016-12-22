Fighting Hepatitis

Hepatitis C (HCV) is called the AIDS of the poor countries because both these diseases are life threatening. Hepatitis C has a tendency to turn chronic in a short span. In the chronic case the liver shrinks resulting in liver cancer or liver failure, necessitating liver transplant, for which there is no facility in our country. There is no vaccine available for this virus, and just until about 3 years ago there was no definite treatment for it. Fortunately, the US scientists came up with the medicine, Sofosbuvir, which is highly effective in treating this disease within 12 to 24 weeks, but it is very expensive.

The manufactures however allowed the developing countries to manufacture this drug in cheap generic form. The government of Pakistan has fixed the price of 28 tablets – a month’s dose – at Rs. 6000, and the dose is one tablet daily. The Sofosbuvir tablet stock was available at several hospitals in Muzaffargarh, but there is no more in-stock tablet now. The number of cases of HCV patients is high in Muzaffargarh and the majority cannot afford the tablet without subsidised rates. The chief minister of Punjab, Mian Shahbaz Sharif, is requested to ensure uninterrupted supply of Sofosbuvir tablets at Muzaffargarh’s hospitals and no stone should be left unturned in this regard.

Abdul Qadir

Muzaffargarh

