Green investment

Forests are the backbone of sustainable economic growth of Pakistan. According to the FAO 2015 report just 1.9 percent of the total area of the country was covered with forest while the country witnessed deforestation rate of 2.1 percent from 1990 to 2015, which is alarming. If this deforestation rate continued for the next 50 years, Pakistan would be a country devoid of any forest. However, forestry offers attractive investment opportunities with high returns and low risks. This will promote investment and create green jobs. An amount of Rs2 billion has been approved for two new financial years under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP). A total of 1.5 million trees will be planted across the country under the 5 years Green Pakistan Programme which will cost Rs10 billion during next 5 years for its implementation. The Green Pakistan Programme is aimed at protecting the country and its people from devastating impacts of climate change, which have witnessed an increase in intensity and frequency in the recent years. The programme will help increase tree cover in the face of increasing treats to the natural environment.

In view of the above, there is a strong need on the part of the business community to invest in forestry sector to achieve lucrative returns. Investments in forestry will not only ensure sustainable supply of fire-wood, fodder, fiber, ply-wood, paper and pulp to meet the needs of the forest-based industry, it will also reduce the import bill of the country, promote green investments and create green jobs in the rural areas.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar

