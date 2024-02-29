Qalandars reach Islamabad

Lahore Qalandars celebrate after winning the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars at Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on February 13, 2023. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Lahore Qalandars have arrived in Islamabad to play their next match against Peshawar Zalmi at the Pindi Stadium on Saturday. With six defeats at a trot, Qalandars stand on the brink of becoming the first team to go out of contention for ninth edition’s play-offs.