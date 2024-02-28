New Zealand’s Tim Seifert boosts Karachi Kings

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert — Facebook/Karachi Kings

LAHORE: The Karachi Kings have welcomed New Zealand cricketer Tim Seifert into their ranks as they gear up for the forthcoming matches in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season.

Seifert, a prominent figure in New Zealand’s cricketing circuit, touched down in Karachi on Tuesday. His presence is expected to bolster the Karachi Kings’ squad as they embark on the remaining fixtures of the PSL. The Karachi Kings are scheduled to face Islamabad United at the iconic National Bank Stadium on Wednesday (today).