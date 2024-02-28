New Zealand’s Tim Seifert boosts Karachi Kings

LAHORE: The Karachi Kings have welcomed New Zealand cricketer Tim Seifert into their ranks as they gear up for the forthcoming matches in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season.
Seifert, a prominent figure in New Zealand’s cricketing circuit, touched down in Karachi on Tuesday. His presence is expected to bolster the Karachi Kings’ squad as they embark on the remaining fixtures of the PSL. The Karachi Kings are scheduled to face Islamabad United at the iconic National Bank Stadium on Wednesday (today).
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola can be seen in this image. — AFP/FileMANCHESTER: Manchester City midfielder...
This representational image shows a golf stick and ball in a field. — Unsplash/FileLAHORE: The Ace Junior Golf...
Pakistan blind cricket team celebrates after beating India at Bashundhara Sports Complex in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on...
Captain of Karachi Kings Shan Masood can be seen in this image. — Facebook/Karachi KingsLAHORE: Shan Masood, the...
Peshawar Zalmi Opener batter Sam Ayub can be seen in this image. — APP/FileLAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi’s hard-hitting...
India's Dhruv Jurel plays a shot in front of England's Ben Foakes. — AFP/FileNEW DELHI: A player-of-the-match award...