Blind cricket team meets president

ISLAMABAD: The members of the Pakistan blind cricket team on Monday called on President Dr Arif Alvi in Islamabad.
During the meeting, the president lauded the players for bringing laurels to Pakistan besides highlighting globally the capabilities of differently-abled persons. In the meeting held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president said that through their participation in tournaments, the team also inspired other blind cricketers.
He said that during the recent years, blind cricket got special attention and recognition in Pakistan. The active role of the Pakistan Blind Cricket Board in promoting and holding contests is welcoming, he added.
Calling for the encouragement of the blind cricket team, the president also called for acknowledgement of the cricketers’ impressive role to highlight the team’s efforts and achievements. The team management briefed the president about the team’s performance.
KARACHI: Aania Farooq and Abiha Syed won top honours in the 6th SGA Ladies Amateur Golf Championship which concluded...
KARACHI: Haider Bilal won the net trophy while Omar Khalid Hussain claimed the gross title in the SGA President Cup...
RANCHI, India: Ben Stokes was proud of his team’s commitment despite suffering his first series defeat since taking...
LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars South African batsman Rassie van der Dussen believes that Qalandars played decent cricket but...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Sports Board inquiry committee has recommended action against the athletics team’s manager...
KARACHI: Aiming for a spot in this year’s World Championship in Mexico, top seed Rashid Mailk will be going all out...