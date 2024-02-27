Everton win appeal to reduce points deduction

LONDON: Everton have had their points deduction for a breach of the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules reduced to six points from 10, the club and the Premier League said on Monday.
Everton were docked points with immediate effect in November after being found to have breached profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) relating to losses. The points deduction meant Everton dropped from 14th in the standings into the relegation zone with four points. The club filed an appeal against the initial deduction, which they labelled “wholly disproportionate and unjust”.
KARACHI: Aania Farooq and Abiha Syed won top honours in the 6th SGA Ladies Amateur Golf Championship which concluded...
KARACHI: Haider Bilal won the net trophy while Omar Khalid Hussain claimed the gross title in the SGA President Cup...
RANCHI, India: Ben Stokes was proud of his team’s commitment despite suffering his first series defeat since taking...
LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars South African batsman Rassie van der Dussen believes that Qalandars played decent cricket but...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Sports Board inquiry committee has recommended action against the athletics team’s manager...
KARACHI: Aiming for a spot in this year’s World Championship in Mexico, top seed Rashid Mailk will be going all out...