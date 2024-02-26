Naveed wins squash gold at Sindh Games

KARACHI: Naveed Rehman from Karachi won gold medal in the 18th Sindh Games Squash Championship at PSB coaching center here on Sunday.
In the final of the men’s individual event, Naveed from Karachi defeated Karachi’s Anas Khan 6-11, 11-6, 15-13, 12-10 to claim gold medal. In the team category, Karachi beat Larkana 2-0 in the first semifinal and Sukkur defeated Hyderabad 2-1 in the second semifinal. Now, Sukkur will play final against Karachi on Monday.
