Leverkusen beat Mainz 2-1 to set unbeaten record

LEVERKUSEN, Germany: Bayer Leverkusen battled past Mainz 05 2-1 on Friday to go 11 points clear at the top of the league and set a new record for a Bundesliga club with their 33rd straight game without defeat across all competitions.
The Bundesliga leaders, who lacked their usual efficiency up front while also allowing the visitors enough space to attack, needed a mistake by Mainz keeper Robin Zentner to snatch the win.
Xabi Alonso’s team, who beat Bayern Munich’s previous unbeaten run of 32 matches, are now on 61 points, with second-placed Bayern, on 50, in action against RB Leipzig on Saturday.
They went in front with Granit Xhaka’s stunning effort from 20 metres in the third minute but it was shortlived with Dominik Kohr’s diving header just five minutes later levelling things for Mainz.
LONDON: England’s Jack Leach will undergo surgery after a knee injury ruled him out of the ongoing Test series in...
AUCKLAND: David Warner has withdrawn from the third and final match of Australia’s Twenty20 series against New...
KARACHI: Omar Khalid Hussain carded an impressive round of two-under par 70 to take a five-shot lead in the 13th SGA...
ISLAMABAD: Ahmad Nael Qureshi made the country proud by winning the ITF Pakistan Zainab Ali Naqvi Memorial World...
HOUSTON: The field for the Texas Children’s Houston Open became much stronger on Friday. Wyndham Clark of the...
DOHA: Qatar’s Asian Cup-winning coach Marquez Lopez has been handed a contract until 2026 and will take charge of...