Leverkusen beat Mainz 2-1 to set unbeaten record

LEVERKUSEN, Germany: Bayer Leverkusen battled past Mainz 05 2-1 on Friday to go 11 points clear at the top of the league and set a new record for a Bundesliga club with their 33rd straight game without defeat across all competitions.

Bayer Leverkusen's German midfielder Robert Andrich (L) celebrates scoring a goal with his teammates during the Bundesliga match vs Mainz. — AFP/File

The Bundesliga leaders, who lacked their usual efficiency up front while also allowing the visitors enough space to attack, needed a mistake by Mainz keeper Robin Zentner to snatch the win.

Xabi Alonso’s team, who beat Bayern Munich’s previous unbeaten run of 32 matches, are now on 61 points, with second-placed Bayern, on 50, in action against RB Leipzig on Saturday.

They went in front with Granit Xhaka’s stunning effort from 20 metres in the third minute but it was shortlived with Dominik Kohr’s diving header just five minutes later levelling things for Mainz.