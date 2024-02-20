Sultans look to extend winning streak

MULTAN: The stage is set for a thrilling encounter between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United in the fifth match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Tuesday (today).

Multan Sultan team celebrates during the PSL match against Karachi Kings. — Facebook/Multan Sultans

Both teams enter the contest with convincing wins under their belts, but it’s the Sultans who are favoured to take home the victory based on current form and home advantage. Both Multan Sultans and Islamabad United kicked off their PSL 2024 campaigns with resounding wins. Islamabad United successfully chased down a target of 196 against Lahore Qalandars with eight wickets and ten balls to spare. Multan Sultans restricted Karachi Kings to 130/8 after posting a formidable total of 185/2 in their 20 overs.

Multan Sultans enjoyed a commanding win against Karachi Kings in their season opener, thanks to a solid batting performance by Reeza Hendricks (69*) and Dawid Malan (46) followed by a disciplined bowling display. They boast a strong all-round squad with experienced players like Mohammad Rizwan, Rilee Rossouw, and Abbas Afridi, who was the top wicket-taker in PSL 2023.

The Sultans, who finished runners-up in the previous season, showcased a strong batting and bowling performance in their season opener against Karachi Kings. Led by Mohammad Rizwan, the team battled through a challenging start to secure a convincing win. Dawid Malan and Reeza Hendricks played crucial roles with the bat, while the bowling unit put forth an all-round effort.

As the Sultans prepare for their clash against Islamabad United, they are likely to stick with the winning combination from their previous game. With no reported injuries and a well-performing team, Multan Sultans will look to build on their early success in the tournament.

Mohammad Rizwan, Sultans’ captain and top run-scorer from the previous season, will be eager to make a significant contribution with the bat after a modest start in the opening game. Abbas Afridi, a promising young seamer, had an outstanding campaign in PSL 2023 and has already made a promising start in PSL 2024, picking up two wickets in the opening match.

Reeza Hendricks, the South African right-hander, played a crucial unbeaten innings against Karachi Kings and is expected to be a key contributor to Multan Sultans’ batting. David Willey, the English all-rounder, is likely to play a pivotal role with both bat and ball for Multan Sultans.

As of Islamabad United, despite facing early hiccups, they pulled off a remarkable chase against Lahore Qalandars, thanks to a crucial knock by Shadab Khan (71*) and Agha Salman (64*). However, their bowling attack remains a concern, conceding 195 runs in the previous match. Their success will depend on a stronger bowling performance.

Shadab Khan, the skipper, who played a stellar innings in the previous game, is expected to lead from the front with both his captaincy and all-round skills. Tymal Mills, the left-arm pacer had a successful outing, picking up two wickets against Lahore Qalandars. Mills is a key player in Islamabad United’s bowling attack.

Multan Cricket Stadium has historically witnessed high-scoring matches with an average score of 175 runs in T20Is. The pitch offers support to batsmen initially, but spinners can find assistance later in the innings. Clear skies and pleasant weather are expected, guaranteeing an uninterrupted match.

While both teams are evenly-matched, Multan Sultans hold a slight edge due to their home advantage, well-balanced squad, and recent winning momentum.

TODAY’S FIXTURE

Multan V Islamabad

7:00 pm PST