We will play good cricket: Wiese

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars South Africa-born Namibia’s all-rounder David Wiese has said that being defending champions there will be pressure on them but every effort would be made to play good cricket.

South Africa-born Namibia’s all-rounder David Wiese can be seen in this image. — Youtube/Lahore Qalandars

Wiese said that he is excited to play for Lahore Qalandars as usual.

“I am very much excited to represent Lahore Qalandars as usual. Lahore Qalandars had given me chance a few years ago when I was seen nowhere and it’s a big honour for me,” Wiese said.