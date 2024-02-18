We will play good cricket: Wiese

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars South Africa-born Namibia’s all-rounder David Wiese has said that being defending champions there will be pressure on them but every effort would be made to play good cricket.
Wiese said that he is excited to play for Lahore Qalandars as usual.
“I am very much excited to represent Lahore Qalandars as usual. Lahore Qalandars had given me chance a few years ago when I was seen nowhere and it’s a big honour for me,” Wiese said.
LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam on Sunday was not happy with the way his bowlers bowled against Quetta...
RAJKOT: India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and home hero Ravindra Jadeja combined to fashion a 434-run romp to victory...
LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars opener Sahibzada Farhan is happy with way he lived up to the expectations of his team...
LAHORE: In a highly anticipated match of the Pakistan Super League 2024, the defending champions Lahore Qalandars are...
LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators overwhelmed Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs in their match of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2024...
DOHA: Top seed Iga Swiatek overcame a gritty challenge by world number four Elena Rybakina to take home the Qatar Open...