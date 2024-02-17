More foreign players arrive for PSL

Peshawar Zalmi’s head coach Darren Sammy on June 7, 2021. — Facebook/Daren Sammy

LAHORE: The arrival of foreign players and officials continued on Friday as Peshawar Zalmi’s head coach Darren Sammy and their English left-arm pacer Luke Wood landed here to join their franchise.

Sammy had missed the previous season as a coach due to his commentary engagement. Meanwhile, Quetta Gladiators mentor Viv Richards and bowling coach Shaun Tait were also set to arrive here on Friday. However, Wanindu Hasaranga’s partial availability for Gladiators is also not certain.

He was expected to play the first five matches but due to his international commitment the things seem unlikely. “Hasaranga was supposed to play first five matches. Scheduling of Afghanistan and Sri Lanka series meant he would miss first two matches and his availability curtailed to three matches,” Gladiators official Nabeel Hashmi said.

“But even that is looking unlikely now as we continue to wait on his NOC,” he was quick to add. “We signed Akeal Hosein for that very reason,” Nabeel wrote on X. Meanwhile, Karachi Kings key player and the left-arm South African leg-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi and assistant coach Ravia Bopara also landed on Friday in Multan. Lahore Qalandars Irish stumper Lorcan Tucker also joined his side.