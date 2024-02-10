McIntosh ends Ledecky’s 13-year reign in 800m

DOHA: Canadian wunderkind Summer McIntosh has ended Katie Ledecky’s 13-year unbeaten streak in the 800 metres freestyle in a major upset in the leadup to the Paris Olympics.

Canada's Summer McIntosh can be seen after victory in the final of the women's 400m individual medley swimming event during the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka on July 30, 2023. — AFP

McIntosh clocked eight minutes 11.39 seconds at a sectionals meeting in Orlando, Florida on Thursday, nearly six seconds faster than Ledecky. Ledecky suffered her first defeat in the 800 since 2010, while 17-year-old McIntosh’s swim made her the second fastest woman in the distance behind the American world record holder.

Ledecky still owns the 16 fastest times in history, including her 8:04.79 world record. The 26-year-old has dominated the 800 like no other, winning successive gold medals at the London, Rio and Tokyo Olympics.