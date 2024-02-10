McIntosh ends Ledecky’s 13-year reign in 800m

DOHA: Canadian wunderkind Summer McIntosh has ended Katie Ledecky’s 13-year unbeaten streak in the 800 metres freestyle in a major upset in the leadup to the Paris Olympics.
McIntosh clocked eight minutes 11.39 seconds at a sectionals meeting in Orlando, Florida on Thursday, nearly six seconds faster than Ledecky. Ledecky suffered her first defeat in the 800 since 2010, while 17-year-old McIntosh’s swim made her the second fastest woman in the distance behind the American world record holder.
Ledecky still owns the 16 fastest times in history, including her 8:04.79 world record. The 26-year-old has dominated the 800 like no other, winning successive gold medals at the London, Rio and Tokyo Olympics.
