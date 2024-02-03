Coste ‘proud’ to carry Olympic torch 76 years after winning gold

French cyclist Charles Coste can be seen in this image. — AFP/File

PARIS: When the Olympic torch relay gets underway in France in May keep an eye open for Charles Coste, France´s oldest living Olympic champion.

Coste, who will turn 100 on February 8, pedalled his way to glory in the men´s team cycling pursuit 76 years ago in the 1948 Olympics in London. He has bad knees these days but is hoping to do his bit for Paris 2024.

“It will be unforgettable and I´m very proud,” Coste told AFP.

“Now I have to prepare myself physically. I´m handicapped by my knees but I´m going to try to carry the flame for a few metres.”

Coste also plans to watch the cycling in Paris but if that still lies some months in the future, London ´48 remains clearly imprinted on his memory.

“They weren´t the grandiose Games of today,” says Coste, who is some way from being the oldest living Olympic champion.

That honour currently rests with Hungarian gymnast Agnes Keleti who turned 103 on January 9.