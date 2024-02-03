‘Both teams have equal chances of winning tie’

India's coach Zeeshan Ali (L) speaks to media before the draw ceremony of the Davis Cup World Group I play-offs between Pakistan and India, in Islamabad on February 2, 2024. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Veteran Indian tennis star and now the non-playing captain Zeeshan Ali termed the Davis Cup Group I tie as a close affair, saying that both the teams have equal chances of emerging winners.

Commenting on the possibilities and outcome, Zeeshan said that neither Pakistan nor India could be termed as favourites.

“When you look at the team rankings, we have players ranked high but that does not mean we are favourites. Our players play regularly and that is why we are ranked higher. Pakistan have equal chances with the likes of Aisam and Aqeel to give a competitive look.”

Zeeshan played down the home advantage, saying temporary seating arrangements meant no big crowd.

“We are not facing a big crowd as only 500 around can be accommodated on temporary stands which I think is a plus point for us.”

He supported the idea of starting bilateral series in tennis. “This is something for the federations to look into but I believe that bilateral series would help in popularizing the game of tennis in the region,” the 55-year old former 140 ATP ranked player said.

India fielded their doubles specialist Sriram Balaji in the opening day’s singles against Aqeel Khan.

“Yes, my specialty is doubles but recently I have been training hard in singles. I am ready for the occasion,” Balaji said.

Pakistan’s longest serving tennis star Aqeel Khan hoped to be at his best in the opening day’s singles.

“What we need is a positive start on the opening day. We are confident that the way we have been training and the way we have accounted for the best European teams in recent years, we would be in position to win the tie,” Aqeel said.

He called on the spectators to come in numbers and back their team the way they have been doing in the past.

“Crowd has also played a role in Pakistan’s recent success. I hope that the crowd would turn up in numbers and support us in our effort to win the tie against India. It is an historic tie as India is here in Pakistan after 60 years of wait. Winning here would help in popularizing the game in the country. There is no doubt that India has got a strong side but we have beaten even stronger sides in the past to win ties at home. I hope it will be no different this time,” he said.

Pakistan’s back-up player Mohammad Shoaib who could be seen playing the reverse singles, said he was in top form.

“Barring Aisam, I defeated everyone in practice matches and if given the opportunity I am ready to take on the Indian opponents.”

He however defended Abid and Aisam’s decision to prefer playing with the experienced lot.

“Obviously, the pair is experienced and confident enough to make the best use of opportunity coming their way. It is a pressure tie where experience counts most.”