Atletico sign defender Paulista from Valencia

MADRID: Atletico Madrid confirmed the signing of Brazilian defender Gabriel Paulista from Valencia on Wednesday until the end of the season.
Valencia said the 33-year-old centre-back had “reached a deal to end his contract” with the club.
Paulista joined Valencia in 2017 from Premier League side Arsenal, playing 213 times for Los Che.
Atletico centre-back Jose Gimenez was injured against Valencia in the capital club’s 2-0 win on Sunday, and is expected to miss three weeks.
