Pakistan fail to reach Five-a-side WC quarters

KARACHI: Pakistan, in a closely-contested match, faced a setback in the FIH Five-a-side World Hockey Cup in Muscat, Oman, failing to secure a spot in the quarterfinals on Monday.

A Pakistani Hockey player (L) can be seen playing an international match. — FIH

In the day’s battle, Poland emerged victorious, defeating Pakistan 8-7, securing a spot in the top eight teams. Damian, Wojciech, Mikoloj, Mateuszgow, and Tomasz struck goals for Poland. Pakistan’s Rana Abdul Waheed Ashraf scored five goals. Ghazanfar Ali and Arshad Liaquat added one each.

The Pakistan team, led by Head Coach Olympian Shakeel Abbasi and Manager Olympian Dilawar Hussain, will now compete for the 9th to 16th positions.

Pakistan thrash Jamaica

Pakistan secured a resounding 15-2 victory against Jamaica in the FIH Five-a-side World Hockey Cup.

The match witnessed outstanding contributions from Abdul Hanan Shahid, who scored an impressive seven goals.

Captain Rana Abdulwaheed Ashraf also played a crucial role in the triumph, netting five goals. Arshad Liaquat, Ghazanfar Ali, and Zakaria Hayat each contributed one goal each.