Injured Jadeja, Rahul out

NEW DELHI: India’s Test team has suffered two major blows with bowler Ravindra Jadeja and key batsman K.L. Rahul out due to injury for the team’s next clash against England, the cricket board said on Monday.

A right-handed Indian wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul can be seen in this image. — AFP/File

Rohit Sharma’s India lost the nail-biting first Test by 28 runs in Hyderabad on Sunday after being ahead in the match for most of the opening three days.

India is due to play England in the second of the five-match series in Visakhapatnam starting Friday.

Sarfaraz Khan, Saurabh Kumar and Washington Sundar have been added to India’s squad, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement.

“Jadeja sustained a hamstring injury during play on Day Four of the first Test in Hyderabad while Rahul complained of a right quadriceps pain,” the BCCI said.