Leverkusen stalemate as Bayern cut gap in Bundesliga title race

BERLIN: Bayer Leverkusen were held to a goalless draw at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday as their lead over injury-hit Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga was cut to two points.

Xabi Alonso´s side had started the day four points clear but after Bayern´s 3-2 victory over Augsburg earlier in the afternoon, the pressure was on Leverkusen, the only unbeaten team in Germany´s top-flight.

The hosts dominated with 75% of the ball but couldn´t make the breakthrough.

The game´s biggest chances fell to Jeremie Frimpong, but the Dutchman was wasteful as Leverkusen struggled without their injured talisman Victor Boniface, whose 10 goals in 16 league games have spearheaded Leverkusen´s title charge.

“Gladbach were very compact. They had great morale and energy today,” Leverkusen coach Alonso told Sky Sport Germany.

“We had the feeling that we could score but we didn´t. We have to accept the point.” Leverkusen will host Bayern in a crunch clash on February 10.

Alonso, who has led the club into a title race they hadn´t expected at the start of the season, has been strongly linked with replacing Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool coach, following the German´s shock decision to leave at the end of the season.

Alonso, a Champions League winner as a player with Liverpool in 2005, was asked again about Klopp´s decision ahead of Saturday´s game.