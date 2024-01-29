Bayern sign French right-back Boey until 2028

BERLIN: Bayern Munich on Sunday announced the signing of right-back Sacha Boey from Galatasaray until 2028.

French Footballer Sacha Boey can be seen in this image. — AFP/File

Boey, who can also play on the left, arrives for a reported fee of 30 million euros ($32.5 million).

“This is a dream come true for me. It´s an honour for me to get to play for such a big club like Bayern.