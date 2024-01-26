Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi win women T20 matches

ISLAMABAD: Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi registered wins in the seventh round of National Women T20 Tournament. After restricting Quetta to 93-6, Lahore chased the target comfortably with nine wickets in the bag at Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium.

At Ayub Park Ground, Rawalpindi won a last-ball thriller against Karachi after an eventful last over that saw a wicket followed by a match-winning boundary.

At Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad, skipper Gull Feroza steered her side to victory.