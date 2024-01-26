Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi win women T20 matches

ISLAMABAD: Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi registered wins in the seventh round of National Women T20 Tournament. After restricting Quetta to 93-6, Lahore chased the target comfortably with nine wickets in the bag at Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium.
At Ayub Park Ground, Rawalpindi won a last-ball thriller against Karachi after an eventful last over that saw a wicket followed by a match-winning boundary.
At Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad, skipper Gull Feroza steered her side to victory.
BRISBANE: Kavem Hodge and Joshua Da Silva put on 149 runs for the sixth wicket to lead a West Indies fightback against...
DOHA: Saudi Arabia booked an Asian Cup last-16 showdown with South Korea after a lively but goalless draw with...
MELBOURNE: Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka will clash with Chinese 12th seed Zheng Qinwen in the Australian Open...
HYDERABAD, India: Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal led India´s charging reply to England´s 246, which had been driven by...
DUBAI: Pat Cummins won the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year for leading Australia...
LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board has issued No Objection Certificates to five more players for participation in...