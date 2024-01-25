Naqvi calls PCB CEO for meeting

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has called Pakistan Cricket Board CEO Salman Naseer for a meeting to inquire about the working affairs at the board.
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq has directed steps to make Naqvi the Chairman
of the PCB. This involves Mohsin Naqvi first being elected as a member of the Board of Governors (BoG) and subsequently becoming eligible for the chairmanship.
In this regard, Naqvi has initiated a series
of meetings to address issues before assuming the role of PCB Chairman. As part of this process, PCB CEO Salman Naseer has been called for a meeting with the caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab. Salman Naseer is expected to provide a briefing on cricket board and cricket-related matters.
It’s important to note that Zaka Ashraf had earlier announced his resignation from the position of Chairman of the Management Committee.
