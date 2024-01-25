Naqvi calls PCB CEO for meeting

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has called Pakistan Cricket Board CEO Salman Naseer for a meeting to inquire about the working affairs at the board.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi during an opening ceremony of the Shahdara Flyover project in this still on November 16, 2023. — Facebook/Lahore Development Authority

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq has directed steps to make Naqvi the Chairman

of the PCB. This involves Mohsin Naqvi first being elected as a member of the Board of Governors (BoG) and subsequently becoming eligible for the chairmanship.

In this regard, Naqvi has initiated a series

of meetings to address issues before assuming the role of PCB Chairman. As part of this process, PCB CEO Salman Naseer has been called for a meeting with the caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab. Salman Naseer is expected to provide a briefing on cricket board and cricket-related matters.

It’s important to note that Zaka Ashraf had earlier announced his resignation from the position of Chairman of the Management Committee.