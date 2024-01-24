No Pakistani player included in ICC’s five teams of 2023

LAHORE: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the Men’s and Women’s Teams of the Year for 2023 across formats. There is no Pakistani player in any one of them.

Pakistan cricketers celebrate after their 2022 ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket tournament match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). — AFP/File

The ICC unveiled the Men’s and Women’s T20I teams on January 22, followed by the Men’s and Women’s ODI teams, and the Men’s Test team on January 23. Australian players dominate the Men’s Test and Women’s ODI teams, securing five spots in each. The Men’s ODI team, on the other hand, features six Indian players.

Among the 48 players selected across the five teams, Alpesh Ramjani of Uganda is the only representative from an Associate Nation. The Men’s teams are captained by Pat Cummins (Test), Rohit Sharma (ODI), and Suryakumar Yadav (T20I), while Chamari Athapaththu leads both Women’s sides.

In the Men’s Test Team of the Year, the selected players are Usman Khawaja, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Travis Head, Ravindra Jadeja, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (C), R Ashwin, Mitchell Starc, and Stuart Broad.

The Men’s ODI Team of the Year, dominated by Indian players, includes Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Travis Head, Virat Kohli, Daryl Mitchell, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Marco Jansen, Adam Zampa, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mohammed Shami.

The Men’s T20I Team of the Year features Yashasvi Jaiswal, Phil Salt, Nicholas Pooran, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Mark Chapman, Sikandar Raza, Alpesh Ramjani, Mark Adair, Ravi Bishnoi, Richard Ngarava, and Arshdeep Singh.

In the Women’s ODI Team of the Year, the selected players are Phoebe Litchfield, Chamari Athapaththu (C), Ellyse Perry, Amelia Kerr, Beth Mooney (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Ash Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Nadine de Klerk, Lea Tahuhu, and Nahida Akter.

The Women’s T20I Team of the Year includes Chamari Athapaththu (C), Beth Mooney (WK), Laura Wolvaardt, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Ellyse Perry, Ash Gardner, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, and Megan Schutt.