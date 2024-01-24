Tajikistan reach Asian Cup knockouts

DOHA: Debutants Tajikistan struck twice late on to beat Lebanon 2-1 and reach the Asian Cup knockout rounds on Monday. It was a night of drama as Group A drew to a thrilling conclusion full of twists and turns. Hosts and holders Qatar were already through to the last 16 as group winners.

Tajikistan's players celebrate their win over Lebanon. — AFP/File

The top two from each of the six groups qualify automatically but going with them are the four best third-placed teams, adding an extra layer of intrigue.

Tajikistan are one of the revelations of the tournament under their colourful Croatian coach Petar Segrt.

“Every day we stay here longer is fantastic. We have our first dream: we make the qualification. We have our second dream: we want to go to the second round. Now we dream again,” he said. “This is football. Every one of us has a dream.”

Tajikistan thought they had taken the lead on the cusp of half-time but the referee ruled the goal out for the tightest of offsides. Their misery was compounded almost immediately after the restart when Bassel Jradi arched in a delicious strike from the edge of the area to put Lebanon ahead. But Lebanon soon had a man sent off when a VAR check upgraded Kassem El Zein´s yellow card for a studs-up challenge to a red.

With a man advantage, Tajikistan once again thought they had scored, but Alisher Dzhalilov´s goal was scratched off again by VAR for a cruelly slender offside.

Parvizdzhon Umarbaev deservedly levelled in the 80th minute with a delicious, curling free-kick.