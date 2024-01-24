Minister’s letter to FIFA president hailed

ISLAMABAD: Former coordinator in Ministry for IPC Taimoor Kayani Tuesday hailed minister’s initiative, saying that Pakistan football requires a genuine elected body to run the game’s affairs.

Fawad Hasan Fawad chairs a meeting. — X/@fawadhasanpk

He was reacting to Minister Fawad Hasan Fawad’s letter to FIFA president in which he strongly suggested the Pakistan Football Federation’s elections process should be completed till March 15.

“We fully support the minister’s demand to the FIFA president. Grassroots activities in football have come to a standstill. Once we have the elected PFF’s body the plight of the game will improve drastically,” he said.

He added that there has been no Pakistan Premier League for the last four years.

“Even the NC has not conducted a women’s championship. Also there is no visible grassroots activity in the game of football. No representation of Pakistan football is there in the SAFF as well as AFC just because we don’t have an elected football body. Our FIFA forward program has been stuck badly. The National Challenge Cup has been pending for the last eight months.”

He also requested the minister to form an inquiry committee.

“I request the ministry to form an inquiry committee to investigate as to why National Women’s Under-16 and Under-19 teams are withdrawn for the SAFF Women Championship and how Pakistan football teams travel without having NOC from the government.”