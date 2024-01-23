PFF NC mulls shifting Jordan match abroad

LAHORE: The country’s die-hard football fans are likely to be deprived of witnessing Pakistan-Jordan match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers on March 21 at Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad.

Pakistan men's football team is playing against Tajikistan in the second round of the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Islamabad, Pakistan on November 21, 2023. — Pakistan Football Federation

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee on Monday said that it has decided to explore alternative options for hosting Jordan, saying Jinnah Stadium falls short of FIFA’s required standards.

“Since our last home game against Tajikistan in November, the Pakistan Football Federation, in collaboration with the Pakistan Sports Board, has been diligently working on preparing the Jinnah Stadium for the upcoming match against Jordan scheduled for March,” NC said in a statement it uploaded on its official X account.

“However we regret to inform you that, despite our best efforts, the current standard of the Jinnah Stadium does not meet FIFA standards,” the statement said. “One significant challenge we are facing is related to the lighting conditions. As the March game is scheduled to be held under lights, and considering it falls during Ramazan, we have encountered difficulties in meeting FIFA’s lighting standards with the current setup,” it added.

“The deadline for venue submission was January 21 and as we are committed to upholding the integrity of the game, we’ve decided to explore alternative options. We will be in contact with the Jordan Football Association to discuss the arrangement of a neutral venue for the home leg,” it added.

“We appreciate your understanding and continued support as we navigate through these challenges. We will keep you updated on further developments and sincerely hope for your unwavering support as we strive to represent Pakistan with pride on the international stage,” the statement said.

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) in a letter to NC’s legal head Ali Akram on January 19 said that the matter was consulted with the P&D wing of the PSB and confirmed that Jinnah Stadium would be ready to host Pakistan-Jordan match in March. “The lights and seats will be installed well before the match as per required standard,” the letter said, which PSB wrote in reply to NC’s letter it addressed to the Board on January 17.