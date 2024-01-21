Sarfaraz denies exit rumours

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed gestures during a press conference in this undated photo. — AFP/File

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has categorically denied the circulating reports suggesting his departure from Pakistan. The cricketer expressed his disbelief and dismay over the news, asserting that such reports are entirely baseless.

“I can’t even think of leaving Pakistan. Confirm before running such fabricated news,” emphasized Sarfaraz Ahmed during an interview. He went on to clarify that, for the first time, no player has been dropped from the team, dispelling any notions of his departure from the country.

Earlier reports had indicated that Sarfaraz Ahmed was bidding farewell to Pakistan and relocating to London, United Kingdom, along with his wife and two children. The news sparked widespread concern and speculation among cricket enthusiasts. Expressing his disappointment regarding the false reports, Sarfraz stated, “Sad to see such news.”

He urged media outlets to verify information before disseminating it to the public, emphasizing the potential impact on the players’ lives and the sport as a whole.