Pakistan hold Malaysia

LAHORE: In a nail-biting encounter, the Pakistan Hockey team showcased remarkable resilience, securing a crucial 3-3 draw against 13th-ranked Malaysia in the ongoing Paris Olympic Qualifiers hosted in Oman.

Players of Pakistan Hockey Team celebrating after the win - Oman Sports TV/Youtube

The hard-fought result propelled the Shaheens into the semifinals of the tournament, marking a significant step toward qualifying for the Paris Olympics 2024. They will face Germany in the last fours encounter.

Despite Malaysia taking the lead three times during the game, the Pakistani squad, captained by Ammad Butt, displayed unwavering determination by levelling the score each time. The goal-scoring heroes for the Men in Green were Khan Sufyan, Captain Ammad Butt, and Rana Waheed.