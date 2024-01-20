Pakistan hold Malaysia

LAHORE: In a nail-biting encounter, the Pakistan Hockey team showcased remarkable resilience, securing a crucial 3-3 draw against 13th-ranked Malaysia in the ongoing Paris Olympic Qualifiers hosted in Oman.
The hard-fought result propelled the Shaheens into the semifinals of the tournament, marking a significant step toward qualifying for the Paris Olympics 2024. They will face Germany in the last fours encounter.
Despite Malaysia taking the lead three times during the game, the Pakistani squad, captained by Ammad Butt, displayed unwavering determination by levelling the score each time. The goal-scoring heroes for the Men in Green were Khan Sufyan, Captain Ammad Butt, and Rana Waheed.
ADELAIDE: Australian Josh Hazlewood produced an inspired spell of seam bowling as Australia crushed the West Indies by...
ISLAMABAD: Mohammad Rizwan , the lone fighter for Pakistan in the batting line-up against New Zealand in the fourth...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan hockey team head coach was in upbeat mood ahead of the Olympic Qualifying round semi-final against...
LAHORE: Saad Baig, the captain of the Pakistan U19 cricket team, is setting his sights on leading his squad to victory...
MELBOURNE: Novak Djokovic was back to his ominous best on Friday with a straight-sets romp into the Australian Open...
CHRISTCHURCH: Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips combined to steer New Zealand to a seven-wicket win over Pakistan in...