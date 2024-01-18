Djokovic survives test but Jabeur, Wozniacki crash out

MELBOURNE: Novak Djokovic survived a huge test on Wednesday to stay on track at the Australian Open but sixth seed Ons Jabeur and former champion Caroline Wozniacki fell victim to exciting young Russians.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates a match point against Australia's Alexei Popyrin during their men's singles match on day four of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 17, 2024. — AFP

The Serbian superstar, playing for an 11th Melbourne Park crown and a record 25th Grand Slam title, was pushed hard in the second round by home hope Alexei Popyrin but prevailed 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3.

Djokovic also dropped a set against unheralded Croat Dino Prizmic and was again under the weather, blowing his nose regularly at the changeovers. Despite being below par, his never-say-die attitude was on full display, saving four set points in the third set to take it to a tie-breaker that swung the momentum back in his favour. The hard-earned win put him into a showdown next with Argentine Tomas Martin Etcheverry, who ended Andy Murray’s tournament.

Fellow defending champion Aryna Sabalenka had much easier ride, pummelling her second straight teenage qualifier into submission, beating 16-year-old Czech Brenda Fruhvirtova 6-3, 6-2.

Sabalenka has yet to be seriously tested as she bids to become the first woman to successfully defend a Melbourne title since Victoria Azarenka in 2013.

Veteran pair Jabeur and Wozniacki were no match for Mirra Andreeva and Maria Timofeeva, who emphatically stamped their mark on the opening Grand Slam of the year.

Andreeva, just 16, was in scintillating form to take down 29-year-old three-time major runner-up Jabeur 6-0, 6-2 on Rod Laver Arena in just 54 minutes. Her reward is a third-round clash with France’s Diane Parry.

Timofeeva, a 20-year-old qualifier, was equally impressive against 2018 champion Wozniacki, who flew through the first set and was a break up in the second.

Undeterred, Timofeeva, showing impressive power, hauled herself back into the contest and ultimately prevailed 1-6, 6-4, 6-1.