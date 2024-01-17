7th Engro LRBT Golf Tournament held

KARACHI: The Layton Rehmatulla Benevolent Trust (LRBT) successfully organised the 7th Engro LRBT Golf Tournament on January 14 at the Karachi Golf Club.

The event aimed to raise funds to support LRBT’s mission of providing free eye treatment to the underprivileged, ensuring that no man, woman, or child goes blind because they cannot afford the treatment. Mr. Khawaja Iqbal Hassan, Director on the Board of Engro Corporation, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

This representational image shows a golf stick and ball in a field. — Unsplash/File

The event saw participation from 36 teams comprising professionals from financial institutions, corporates, media, and business houses. The LRBT Golf Tournament has become an annual tradition, being held consecutively for the past 7 years. The winning team of the 7th Engro LRBT Golf Tournament was led by Anis Ahmed, CEO of Abbott Laboratories Pvt. Limited. The runner-up team was the Dubai Islamic Bank team.