Shamyl confident for U19 WC

LAHORE: Shamyl Hussain, Pakistan Under-19s’ left-handed batsman from Islamabad, began his cricketing journey under the guidance of his father, who had aspired to make it big in the game but had to give up his dream due to a back injury.
Shamyl reminisces about his early days, stating, “My first memory of playing the game is at six or seven years of age as my father used to throw plastic balls at me. I joined Shalimar Cricket Club as an 11-year-old and never looked back. A lot of first-class players used to turn up for training, and I was pushed to get involved as well. I remember facing Aamir Jamal in the nets quite often. It felt tough, but that exposure helped strengthen my game.”
