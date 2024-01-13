Jahandad bowls PTV to win, Irfan steers SBP to victory

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) beat Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) by four wickets as Muhammad Irfan Khan scored his maiden first-class century in a tricky chase here on Friday.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Television (PTV) achieved a comprehensive 209-run win against Higher Education Commission (HEC) thanks to Jahandad Khan’s lethal bowling and WAPDA beat Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) emphatically to register their third win in the tournament.

The image shows a glimpse of the President's Trophy fifth round. — x/TheRealPCB_Live

SBP took 22.5 overs on day four to score the remaining 50 runs as they chased the target of 245 with four wickets in the bag. Muhammad Irfan Khan (101 not out, 180b, 13x4s) was the hero of the chase, as he notched his maiden first-class ton. Irfan walked into bat at number six on day three with his team 90-4. He anchored the chase valiantly to help SBP secure their third win of the tournament.

Continuing from their overnight score of 195-6, Ali Shan (11, 82b, 1x4) stood dogged at one end as Irfan cruised to his ton. For KRL, Kashif Ali bagged three wickets while Arshadullah, Umer Khan and Sharoon Siraj dismissed one batter each.

WAPDA pulled off an impressive win against SNGPL as they rolled them for 222 in 95.5 overs on the last day. SNGPL, chasing a target of 367, lost all ten wickets on day four after resuming from their overnight score of 12-0.