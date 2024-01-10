Sufiyan undergoes successful knee operation

LAHORE: Left-arm wrist-spinner Sufiyan Muqeem, aged 24, underwent a successful operation on his left knee at a private hospital in Lahore on Monday evening.
Sufiyan, who represented Pakistan in three matches during the Asian Games last year, was discharged from the hospital after the procedure. The operation was performed to address issues with Sufiyan’s left knee, and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) covered all expenses related to his treatment.
The PCB medical panel, led by Dr. Sohail Saleem, examined Sufiyan at the National Cricket Academy after his discharge. The surgeon will re-examine him after three days, and the PCB medical team will proceed with the planned rehabilitation process based on the assessment. Dr. Sohail Saleem, Director Medical and Sports Sciences, said that Sufiyan is in good spirits after the operation.
