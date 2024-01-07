We squandered our chances, laments Hafeez

ISLAMABAD: Director Coaching Mohammad Hafeez conceded that his team members were not up to the mark on crucial moments, resulting in a Test series whitewash against Australia.

In a post-series media talk, Hafeez said he was not expecting a 3-0 whitewash. “Yet, we suffered that because we were not up the mark on decisive moments.

Pakistan cricket team’s Director Coaching Mohammad Hafeez. — PCB

Though we fought well throughout the series, we threw away advantages coming our way to hand over Test matches to Australia. During the second Test in Melbourne, we reduced Australia to 16 for 4 and then dropped an easy catch to hand over the initiative back to the Aussies. Even here during the third Test, Saim dropped an easy chance. Actually, on all occasions, we dropped winning moments that resulted in Pakistan’s defeat in the series.”

Hafeez, who claimed to have prepared the unit well before embarking on the series, blamed poor fielding as the reason for defeat. “Though we worked hard on our fielding as players went inside the ground, they could not grab opportunities coming their way at crucial times. We need to work more on our fielding to become a competitive unit.”

Hafeez was more focused on counting the silver lining, saying in Aamer Jamal Pakistan has found a real talent. “Aamer, Khurram Shahzad, and Saim Ayub could be termed as finds of the series. In all, we competed well. The captain led the team well and made some important decisions at the right time. It is not all about cricket it is all about behaving and playing well.”

On captain Shan Masood’s decision not to introduce the most successful of Pakistan bowlers, Aamer Jamal, till the time Australia was just a few runs shy of winning the last Test, he said it was his call. “He must be having his reasons but he was counting more on off-spinners. Tactically, I think he should have asked Aamer to bowl earlier, but it was his decision as he was the man in charge in the middle.”

Hafeez praised Aamer for grabbing the opportunity coming his way. “He has waited for long but when the opportunity came his way, he grabbed it with both hands. I am proud of how he put up a brave performance on the tour.”

He said that red-ball cricket should be the top priority. “With the advent of T20 leagues, pressure comes hard on the red-ball cricket. For us, it is a top priority. I would suggest that something concrete should be done to make Test cricket more attractive for cricketers including introducing higher fees. Say every member country player should get the same return for playing Test cricket.”

Hafeez also revealed some policy decisions including the verbal agreement with Cricket Australia ensuring regular exchanges on junior, emerging, and women’s cricket sides. “We have reached an agreement where both countries will have regular exchanges at junior, emerging, and women level. Both countries’ upcoming cricketers must be in a position to know in advance what kind of playing conditions they will be confronted with while taking a trip with the national team. Both Boards are expected to sign an in-writing agreement soon.”

He praised Babar Azam’s hard work. “He works in the nets and knows well how to get out of this. One good innings and Babar will be back to his best.”

On Shaheen Shah Afridi’s missing the last Test, he said not playing the Sydney Test was his call. “If a player’s body is not responding you cannot force him to play, forcing him to play means you are risking his fitness and career. Shaheen is coming out of an excessive workload and deserves rest because his body is sore. It is not that he prefers T20 cricket and wants to reserve his fitness for the T20 series.”