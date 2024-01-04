Nael to face Aqeel in Fed Cup Tennis quarters

ISLAMABAD: Under-18 tennis champion Ahmad Nael Qureshi continued his progress with yet another win, beating Saqib Hayat in hard-fought three sets in the 36th Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships here at SDA/PTF Tennis Complex.

Nael won 7-6(3), 4-6, 7-5. Nael broke 1st and 5th games in the first set but Saqib bounced back brilliantly to level it 6-6. The set was decided in the tie-break which was won by Nael 7-3. In the second set, Saqib exhibited an excellent game to win 6-4.

Pakistan’s Davis Cup stalwart Aqeel Khan while taking a shot in this image released on December 17, 2023. — Facebook/Pakistan Tennis Federation

In the final set, Saqib led 4-2 by breaking the 1st and 3rd games but was unable to hold his supremacy against youngster Nael who went on to win it 7-5. He will now face 2nd seed Aqeel Khan.

Also moving ahead in the men’s singles were Muhammad Shoaib (PAF), Aqeel Khan (Wapda), Yousaf Khalil, Barkatullah, Muzammil Murtaza, Muhammad Abid (Wapda), Ahmad Nael Qureshi and Mudassar Murtaza (Wapda).

Results: Men’s singles 2nd round: Muhammad Shoaib (PAF) bt Amir Mazari 6-1, 6-1; Yousaf Khalil bt Hamza Roman 6-3, 6-3; Muzammil Murtaza bt Salaar Khan 6-2, 6-1; Barkatullah bt Shahzad Khan 3-1 (Retd.); Mudassar Murtaza bt Sami Zeb Khan 6-2, 6-1; Muhammad Abid bt Huzaima Abdul Rehman 6-1, 6-1; Ahmad Nael Qureshi bt Saqib Hayat 7-6(3), 4-6, 7-5; Aqeel Khan bt Zaryab Khan 6-2 6-0.

Juniors 18 & Under singles 2nd round: Hamid Israr bt Rayyan Khan 6-1, 6-2; Zohaib Afzal Malik bt Saifullah Khan 6-3, 6-3; Salaar Khan bt Abdul Basit 6-4, 6-3; Hamza Aasim bt Rehaan Noori 6-1, 6-0; Kashan Tariq bt Talha Khan (PES) 5-7, 6-3, 6-0; Hamza Roman w/o Hasir Ahmad; Ahmad Nael Qureshi bt Amir Mazari 6-1, 6-2.