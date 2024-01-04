Tayyab, Nisar shine on day one of fourth round matches

KARACHI: Tayyab Tahir’s century and Nisar Ahmed’s five-wicket haul were the highlights of day one of the fourth round matches of the President Trophy on Wednesday.

At the National Bank Stadium, KRL won the toss against SNGPL and set a total of 281/9 in 80 overs. Imran Rafiq and Sarmad Bhatti played crucial innings, scoring 67 and 53 runs, respectively. Leg-spinner Arif Yaqub claimed four wickets for 83 runs. SNGPL concluded the day at 22/0.

This image shows a batter while taking a shot during the President Trophy match between KRL and SNGPL in Karachi on January 3, 2023. — X/@TheRealPCB_Live

At the UBL Sports Complex, Ghani Glass opted to bat first against Higher Education and posted a total of 221 runs. Tayyab Tahir shone with a century, scoring 103 runs, supported by Shahbaz Javed’s 71. Wahaj Riaz secured four wickets for 39 runs. Higher Education ended the day at 140/6, with Shoaib Akhtar taking three wickets.

At the State Bank Stadium, WAPDA, sent in to bat by State Bank, managed only 140 runs in their first innings. Nisar Ahmed emerged as the star bowler, claiming five wickets for 30 runs. In response, State Bank scored 77/4, with Akif Javed bagging three wickets for 25 runs.