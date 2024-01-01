Defending champions USA beat battling Britain

SYDNEY: Jessica Pegula and Taylor Fritz had to fight through a deciding doubles match to conclude a 2-1 defeat of Britain on Sunday for the United States to stay in title contention at the United Cup.

The defending champions, who won the trophy last January over Italy, earned a 1-6, 7-6 (7/5), 10-7 mixed doubles win to claim victory in Perth after the sides split the singles.

Britain's Katie Boulter (bottom L) and Neal Skupski (bottom R) serve against USA's Jessica Pegula (top L) and Taylor Fritz (top R) during their mixed doubles match at the United Cup tennis tournament in Perth on December 31, 2023. — AFP

“We have a team energy from last year here, we don´t want to take a loss and let it die,” said Fritz, who was broken twice in the opening set.

World number five Pegula added: “To get a win in this fashion after such a long day (on court) brings back a lot of memories.

“It was a big win today, especially after losing such a tough singles match.”

Britain, who beat Australia to open their tournament account, took a 1-0 lead when Pegula crashed 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 to Katie Boulter in the singles.

It was Boulter´s first win over a top-five player on her seventh attempt after she bounced back from a set and double-break down.

“This was a very hard match for both of us,” said the 56th-ranked Boulter. “I play my best tennis when I´m smiling and having fun.

“I kept trying to get over the line. I thrive in a team atmosphere... so many tennis heads giving information. It helps you to think clearly.”

Pegula´s 10th-ranked teammate Fritz kept the tie alive despite a thigh strain he blamed on over-training, defeating Cameron Norrie 7-6 (5), 6-4.

“I strained something but got through it,” said Fritz. “Cam and I have played so many times (14). It´s always a battle, always close.”

World number one Novak Djokovic opens his season for Serbia later against China´s Zhang Zhizhen, with the Chinese team on a high after beating the Czech Republic 3-0.

In Sydney, Leylah Fernandez led Canada to a fighting victory over Chile with the former US Open finalist winning her singles rubber and then backing up in a decisive mixed doubles.