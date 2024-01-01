Defending champions USA beat battling Britain

SYDNEY: Jessica Pegula and Taylor Fritz had to fight through a deciding doubles match to conclude a 2-1 defeat of Britain on Sunday for the United States to stay in title contention at the United Cup.
The defending champions, who won the trophy last January over Italy, earned a 1-6, 7-6 (7/5), 10-7 mixed doubles win to claim victory in Perth after the sides split the singles.
“We have a team energy from last year here, we don´t want to take a loss and let it die,” said Fritz, who was broken twice in the opening set.
World number five Pegula added: “To get a win in this fashion after such a long day (on court) brings back a lot of memories.
“It was a big win today, especially after losing such a tough singles match.”
Britain, who beat Australia to open their tournament account, took a 1-0 lead when Pegula crashed 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 to Katie Boulter in the singles.
It was Boulter´s first win over a top-five player on her seventh attempt after she bounced back from a set and double-break down.
“This was a very hard match for both of us,” said the 56th-ranked Boulter. “I play my best tennis when I´m smiling and having fun.
“I kept trying to get over the line. I thrive in a team atmosphere... so many tennis heads giving information. It helps you to think clearly.”
Pegula´s 10th-ranked teammate Fritz kept the tie alive despite a thigh strain he blamed on over-training, defeating Cameron Norrie 7-6 (5), 6-4.
“I strained something but got through it,” said Fritz. “Cam and I have played so many times (14). It´s always a battle, always close.”
World number one Novak Djokovic opens his season for Serbia later against China´s Zhang Zhizhen, with the Chinese team on a high after beating the Czech Republic 3-0.
In Sydney, Leylah Fernandez led Canada to a fighting victory over Chile with the former US Open finalist winning her singles rubber and then backing up in a decisive mixed doubles.