Training camp for NZ tour starts today

LAHORE: Pakistan cricketers will start training for the tour of New Zealand from Friday (today).

The camp, to be held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, will run until January 3.

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. — x/Osama__Online

Six key players confirmed for the tour will be attending the entire camp: Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicket-keeper), Fakhar Zaman, Haseebullah Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Sahibzada Farhan.

To broaden training opportunities, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has invited nine more players to participate in the camp for the first four days (until January 1). These players will then return to participate in the ongoing President’s Trophy Grade-I competition.