Ravens top 49ers in duel of NFL conference leaders, Raiders stun Chiefs

LOS ANGELES: Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson threw two third-quarter touchdown passes and the Ravens defense dominated to beat the San Francisco 49ers 33-19 in a battle of the NFL´s conference leaders.

In a game touted as a potential Super Bowl preview, the Ravens intercepted San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy four times. Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton, who said before the game he felt “a little disrespected” that Baltimore were branded the underdogs, had two of those interceptions as the team´s defense set an early tone before Jackson took control.

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens walks off the field after his team´s 33-19 win against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi´s Stadium on December 25, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. — AFP

Jackson had given up a safety when he tripped over an official in the end zone and was called for intentional grounding. The 49ers then settled for a field goal before the Ravens scored 13 straight points.

Baltimore led 16-12 at halftime, and Jackson stretched the lead with a touchdown pass to Nelson Agholor early in the third. Purdy threw his fourth interception of the game on the next play and Jackson promptly followed up with a scoring pass to Zay Flowers.

Things got even worse for the 49ers when Purdy departed the game in the fourth quarter after a sack that left him with a stinger -- nerve trouble that temporarily affects feeling and muscle control in the shoulder and arm.

Backup Sam Darnold connected with Ronnie Bell for a touchdown, but Marcus Williams intercepted a Darnold pass in the end zone late in the fourth to effectively seal the win. Jackson connected on 23-of-35 passes for 252 yards and led the Ravens with 45 rushing yards.

The Ravens improved to 12-3, best in the AFC, while NFC West winners San Francisco fell to 11-4 -- level in the NFC with the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles, who beat the New York Giants 33-25 earlier Monday.

The day´s other game saw the Las Vegas Raiders defense produce two touchdowns in a matter of seconds to key a 20-14 upset at Kansas City that put the Chiefs´ bid to lock up the AFC West division title on hold.

With their own offense sputtering, the Raiders defense took full advantage of multiple miscues from the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Raiders trailed 7-3 when defensive tackle Bilal Nichols recovered a fumble and ran eight yards for a touchdown with 4:55 left in the first half.