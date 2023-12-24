Munir takes slim lead in Sindh Open Golf

KARACHI: Rawalpindi’s seasoned Muhammad Munir carded three-under-par 69 to take a slim one-shot lead on the penultimate day of the Sindh Open Golf Championship here at the Defence Authority Country and Golf Club on Saturday.

Munir, who carded 72 in the opening round, was at his best in the second round and will now be the favourite to win the title on Sunday with a 36-hole aggregate of 141 (-3). Just one shot behind him is Karachi’s talented Muhammad Zubair, who also carded 69 on Saturday, at 142.

A representational image of a golf ball. — Pexels/File

Hamza Amin spearheads a quartet of golfers including overnight leader Minhaj Maqsood, Muhammad Sajjad and Ahmed Saeed, at 143. After carding 68 on the opening day, Minhaj scored 75 in the second round.

In the amateurs category, Omar Khalid Hussain carded 73 to take a one-shot lead with a 36-hole aggregate of 149. He is followed by Raja Israr (150), Bilal Naseem (152) and Irtiza Hussain and Zia Hai at 154.

In the seniors category, Nadeem Iftikhar carded a superb round of 75 to take a two-shot lead in the 36-hole event. He is followed by Asad I.A Khan, Maj Irfan, Brig Mohsin Farooq and Aqib Malik at 77 and Faisal Memon and Khalid J Siddiqui at 78. The three-day championship will conclude today.