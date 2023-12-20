Paris Olympics qualifying round camp’s second phase from 26th

ISLAMABAD: Thirty-three players, including juniors who recently represented the country in the World Cup, will start training in the second phase of the national camp meant for the Paris Olympic Qualifying round, at the Bunda Ground from December 26.

The first phase of the camp concluded the other day where 36 players trained under the watchful eyes of national coaches. Juniors were not part of the training camp as they were busy playing the World Cup in Kuala Lumpur.

“We will now retain only half of those who were busy training in Islamabad prior to junior players’ arrival while the entire junior squad for the World Cup will be made part of the second phase of the training camp that will stay in operation till the departure of the team for the Olympic Qualifiers,” one of the coaches told The News.

He said that by the time head coach Roelant Oltmans joins the camp on January 2, the best available lot will be there for final selection. “Oltmans is expected to join the training camp as head coach on January 2. However, before that the second phase will get underway at the Bunda Ground on December 26,” he said.

The coach hoped that Pakistan would be in a position to raise a competitive outfit for the Olympic qualifier in Oman. “This event is very important for Pakistan hockey. We have missed the last two Olympics and here comes a very good chance of making it to the Paris Olympics. The Pakistan pool consists of Great Britain, China and Malaysia. Winning two matches will put us in the semis and closer to Olympic Qualification. Top three teams from Oman will go on to make it to the Paris Olympics.”

The coach said that juniors inclusion in the camp will help in raising the standard of competition. “These juniors are in form and are coming out of the World Cup. I hope that their inclusion in the team will inject fresh competitive element in the camp.” The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) plans to conduct two-day trials in the first week of January where the touring squad will be finalised.