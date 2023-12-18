Lack of execution, crucial errors main reasons behind loss: Hafeez

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan team Director Coaching Mohammad Hafeez admitted that making numerous errors at crucial stages backed by lack of execution were the main reasons behind heavy defeat against Australia in the three-match series opener at the Optus Stadium in Perth on the fourth day Sunday.

In a post-Test media talk, Hafeez said that the game plan was there for everyone to follow but some mistakes at crucial stages and lack of ability to execute that plan came in the way of achieving positive results.

Pakistan team Director Coaching Mohammad Hafeez speaks with the media. — PCB

“We had finalized our plans to not only match the host country but beat them in the first Test. We made some crucial mistakes and also failed to execute those plans which turned out to be the difference at the end.”

“We prepared accordingly but there was an execution problem. The demands of playing international cricket are different now and I hope that we will gradually move to achieve that.”

“Some positive vibes were coming out of the camp ahead of the start of the series. I have seen that talent which is enough to beat Australia but execution is the main problem.” Hafeez added.

On missing the services of a genuine spinner, Hafeez clarified that no specialist spinner was ready and available for the Test. “Abrar was down with fitness problems, Nauman Ali had a cut on his finger and was unable to bowl or bat during the last ten days before the start of the Test, Sajid was new to the conditions as he arrived just ahead of the Test. The only option was Agha Salman which we took. I am satisfied with the XI selected for the first Test. Nauman is now ready for the Test as options to select a specialist spinner for the second Test starting on the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, are now there.”

“They bowled their hearts out and put in every effort to make the best of the given opportunities. Khurram who turned out to be the most successful of domestic cricket bowlers this season was exceptional in his approach. Picking the key wicket of Steve Smith in both innings and that too through a gem of deliveries was something very encouraging.

Jamal bowled brilliantly in the first innings where he picked up six wickets. The two presented themselves for every challenge. A bit disappointment with the role of premier fast bowlers and batsmen who failed to deliver and helped youngsters put more pressure on the Australian batsmen. This happened to anyone. Hopefully, they would work harder during the next two tests.”

“Never seen wicket going down so badly. The fourth-day evening wicket was offering double bounce and was quite different. I was a good toss to win for Australia.”

We gave Sarfaraz the first chance behind the wicket as he deserved it, but he could not do well. He is an experienced campaigner. Sarfaraz failed to perform with the bat and also behind the wickets.

But I don’t think he has limited abilities thinking that will be unjust to him. You cannot even rule out Mohammad Rizwan’s inclusion in the second Test. There is a lot to think and ponder on in a run-up to the second Test starting from December 26.” Hafeez was hopeful of bouncing back in the second Test.