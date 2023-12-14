Shaheen named vice captain for Australia Test series

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wednesday announced that fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been appointed as the vice-captain of the Pakistan Test team for the series against Australia.
This follows his recent appointment as the captain of the Pakistan’s T20 team.
Shaheen, a left-arm pacer, has played 27 Tests, 53 ODIs, and 52 T20Is for Pakistan.
Aalia Rasheed, PCB’s Director of Media, confirmed the appointment.
PERTH: Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja vowed on Wednesday to fight a ban on him wearing shoes during a match...
PERTH: Travis Head was reappointed as a vice-captain of the Australian Test side on Wednesday as selectors look to the...
HARARE: The first of three One-day Internationals between Zimbabwe and Ireland in Harare was abandoned due to rain on...
LAHORE: Mohammad Shah Khan and Hoor Fawad won titles of men’s and women’s singles, respectively, as the 59th...
BRIDGETOWN: Veteran all-rounder Andre Russell made a dazzling return to international cricket to help West Indies...
ISLAMABAD: Saleem Saifullah Khan has been elected on the Asian Tennis Federation Board of Directors ahead of an...