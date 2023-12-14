Shaheen named vice captain for Australia Test series

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wednesday announced that fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been appointed as the vice-captain of the Pakistan Test team for the series against Australia.

This follows his recent appointment as the captain of the Pakistan’s T20 team.

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi. — AFP/File

Shaheen, a left-arm pacer, has played 27 Tests, 53 ODIs, and 52 T20Is for Pakistan.

Aalia Rasheed, PCB’s Director of Media, confirmed the appointment.