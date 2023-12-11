Azan was confident of finishing the game

ISLAMABAD: Azan Awais, who struck a chanceless hundred to anchor Pakistan’s emphatic eight-wicket win against India in the Asia Cup Under-19 Cricket, was confident of finishing the game with ease when he reached the crease.

Pakistan achieved the 260-run target set by India with three overs to spare. The Player of the Match Azan said he told his coach that he would finish off the match. “Just before entering the field, I told my coach that I would stay till the end to ensure we achieve the win easily. That was exactly what happened. I played one of my best innings and am delighted,” he said.

Pakistan's Azan Owais celebrates after an unbeaten century at the ICC Academy Ground in the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup against India on December 10, 2023. — X/@TheRealPCB

Azan thanked Almighty Allah for helping him make the best use of his abilities. “I was hopeful of bringing the best to the fore which I did. I knew it was a big match but I kept my cool throughout.”

Azan said that when Shahzaib got out, he came under pressure for a brief period. “But once captain Saad Baig started playing fluently, I had no worries.” Azan struck 10 boundaries during his unbeaten 105 of 130 balls. “Going got easy when we settled down.”

Shahzaib (63) earlier played an aggressive innings to wrest the imitative following an early loss. Captain Saad who played a responsible knock of 68 not out during his undefeated 125 runs stand for the third wicket with Azan said the team had worked hard. “We trained hard for the Asia Cup as team coaches worked hard with us. The best thing was that we played according to the plan chalked up by the coaches. Seamers bowled well and the top order clicked well to pin down India,” he said. Saad said he was delighted to see the batting line-up fully backing bowlers.