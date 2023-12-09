Renshaw hits ton against Pakistan in Warner ‘audition’

KARACHI: Pakistan’s second string bowling attack was made to toil as Matt Renshaw hit his 21st first-class century to take Prime Minister’s XI to 367-4 in 141 overs on the third day of the four-day game against Prime Minister’s XI at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

The home team now trails Pakistan by just 24 runs ahead of the last day of the match. Prime Minister’s XI resumed from their score of 149-2 in 60 overs with Matt Renshaw and Cameron Green on the crease. Right-arm seamer Faheem Ashraf provided the first breakthrough of the day for Pakistan, dismissing Green (46, 96b, 3x4s) to break the 86-run stand.

Matt Renshaw. — AFP File

Nathan McSweeney joined Renshaw on the crease in 42nd over with the scorecard reading 198-3. The two stitched a commanding partnership of 120 runs, mounting pressure on the Pakistan bowlers as the trail steadily decreased.

Imam-ul-Haq claimed the second first-class wicket of his career after he was brought into the attack by the Pakistan captain. Mir Hamza took a stunning catch on Imam’s bowling to help break the formidable partnership. McSweeney walked back to the pavilion after scoring 40 from 105 deliveries, including three fours.

Renshaw batted through the day to reduce the trail for Prime Minister’s XI, bringing it down to just 24. His undefeated knock of 136 from 337 balls, including eight boundaries and a six, made sure Pakistan bowlers toiled throughout the day.

Prime Minister’s XI will start Day four in a commanding position with the unbeaten centurion Renshaw and Beau Webster (21 not out, 86b, 1x6) on the crease.

Renshaw’s ton in a timely reminder to Australian selectors of his credentials to take over from David Warner when the veteran quits Test cricket. The four-day match at Manuka Oval has been billed as a “bat-off” to replace the opener Warner, with Cameron Bancroft and Marcus Harris also in contention.

Scores in brief:

Pakistan 391-9d, 116.2 overs (Shan Masood 201 not out, Sarfaraz Ahmed 41, Babar Azam 40, Abdullah Shafique 38; Jordan Buckingham 5-80, Mark Steketee 1-58, Nathan McAndrew 1-68, Todd Murphy 1-110)

Prime Minister’s XI 367-4, 141 overs (Matt Renshaw 136 not out, Cameron Bancroft 53, Marcus Harris 49, Cameron Green 46; Imam-ul-Haq 1-12, Faheem Ashraf 1-57, Khurram Shahzad 1-50, Abrar Ahmed 1-80). —with inputs from agencies