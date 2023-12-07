Nadal confident he will be ‘competitive’ on return

MADRID: Rafael Nadal on Wednesday insisted he will be “competitive” when he returns to professional tennis next month after enduring nearly a year out of action due to injury.
The 22-time Grand Slam champion has undergone surgery twice in 2023 after struggling with a hip injury.
He has said next year will likely be his last season before retirement and announced last week he would make his comeback at the Australian Open warm-up event in Brisbane, which runs from January 1-7.
