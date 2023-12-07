PCB to set up women’s academy at Benazir varsity in Peshawar

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) successfully negotiated a lease agreement with the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) in Peshawar to develop women’s cricket.

Under the agreement, SBBWU will lease its cricket ground to the PCB, paving the way for the establishment of a cutting-edge cricket academy exclusively for the progress of women’s cricket.

Image of the Pakistan Cricket Board building. — AFP/File

The collaboration is designed to offer state-of-the-art facilities services to aspiring women cricketers. With hostel facilities available at SBBWU, women cricketers from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will enjoy convenient access.

Head of Women’s Cricket, Tania Mallick, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “This exciting collaboration with aligns with the PCB’s vision of developing the women’s cricket. The academy will function as a center for skill development.”