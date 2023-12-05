NC claims PFF election process in full swing

LAHORE: Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee on Monday claimed that the PFF election process is in full swing.

It said in a statement that the club scrutiny in 65 districts has been completed. “A total of 2934 clubs across these districts have undergone physical scrutiny which included the organisation of 1011 matches.

The Pakistan Football Federation's logo. — PFF website

The election process is intricately connected to the District Championship matches serving as a possible means to grant voting rights in the PFF elections to legitimate and actively participating clubs,” NC said.

“For the first time so many district matches are being played all over Pakistan. Every weekend 80 to 100 matches in seven to ten districts are being played and over 100 local football communities are deployed,” Saud Hashimi, head of the Pakistan Football Connect program, was quoted as saying.