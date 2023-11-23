France present Alps’ bid to host 2030 Winter Olympics

French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF) president David Lappartient presents the French Alps' bid to host the 2030 Winter Olympics. — AFP File

PARIS: With Paris about to stage the 2024 Summer Olympics, France presented the French candidacy to host the 2030 Winter Games before the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in Paris on Tuesday.

French Olympic committee president David Lappartient said the thirty-minute presentation achieved its aim of showing a united front between the different regions involved from Nice to Haute-Savoie.

“It went well, we presented it together, united, that’s the message we wanted to give,” said Lappartient. “There was stress, we really felt like we were taking an exam but we had really prepared. We played a good match,” said Laurent Wauquiez, who presides over the Auvergne-Rhone-Alps region. Wauquiez said concerning the financial aspect, “there are major partners of Paris 2024 who have already said that they are ready to support us”, without specifying which ones.