France present Alps’ bid to host 2030 Winter Olympics

PARIS: With Paris about to stage the 2024 Summer Olympics, France presented the French candidacy to host the 2030 Winter Games before the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in Paris on Tuesday.
French Olympic committee president David Lappartient said the thirty-minute presentation achieved its aim of showing a united front between the different regions involved from Nice to Haute-Savoie.
“It went well, we presented it together, united, that’s the message we wanted to give,” said Lappartient. “There was stress, we really felt like we were taking an exam but we had really prepared. We played a good match,” said Laurent Wauquiez, who presides over the Auvergne-Rhone-Alps region. Wauquiez said concerning the financial aspect, “there are major partners of Paris 2024 who have already said that they are ready to support us”, without specifying which ones.
Representational image. — WTAISLAMABAD: Hameedul Haq and Rashid Malik won their respective semi-final matches to...
Representational image. — APP FileLAHORE: The National Men’s Basketball Championship 2023 is gearing up for...
The logo of the Pakistan Hockey Federation . — PHFLAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation has announced a training...
The Koninklijke Nederlandse Cricket Board logo from its website.NIEUWEGEIN, Netherlands: Pakistan’s tour of the...
This screenshot shows the national cricketers assembled for the training camp at the Pindi Stadium ahead of the...
Australia's Travis Head, who hit a century in Sunday's World Cup final, will face India again on Thursday as a T20...