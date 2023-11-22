Umar Gul, Saeed Ajmal named bowling coaches

Pakistan cricketers Umar Gul (left) and Saeed Ajmal. — X/TheRealPCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed former Pakistan cricketers Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal as the fast bowling and spin bowling coaches, respectively.

Their first assignments in these roles will be the Test series against Australia from December 14, 2023, to January 7, 2024, and the T20I series against New Zealand from January 12 to 21, 2024.

Umar Gul, a member of the 2009 T20 World Cup and 2012 Asia Cup-winning squads, previously served as the bowling coach for the T20I series against Afghanistan and the subsequent series against New Zealand at home. His international career includes 47 Tests, 130 ODIs, and 60 T20Is, making a significant impact with 163, 179, and 85 wickets in the respective formats.

Saeed Ajmal, a former world no. 1 ODI bowler, represented Pakistan in 35 Tests, 113 ODIs, and 64 T20Is, amassing a total of 447 wickets across all formats. He brings valuable experience, having also served as the spin bowling coach for the HBL PSL franchise Islamabad United.

Umar Gul said: “I am pleased to join as the bowling coach of the Pakistan team and feel honoured to have been given the opportunity to contribute to Pakistan cricket by Chairman PCB Management Committee Mr Zaka Ashraf. Having had previous working experience with the men’s side, I will bring my coaching expertise with the aim of elevating Pakistan’s bowling prowess to new heights.”

Saeed Ajmal stated: “I am truly honoured and grateful for the opportunity provided by Chairman PCB Management Committee Mr Zaka Ashraf to serve as the spin bowling coach.

I am delighted to contribute to the development of spin bowling talent within the Pakistan national team. I believe my career and coaching experience will help enhance the spin bowling arsenal of the team.”