PSB gives go-ahead to hockey camp for Olympics qualifiers

The logo of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) from its website.

ISLAMABAD: Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Shoaib Khoso has given a go-ahead to start of the national hockey camp here at Bunda Stadium from November 24 for the Olympic Qualifying Round to be held in Oman in mid-January 2024.

In a communique sent to team management and selection committee Pakistan senior team, Sohail Gill Assistant Director Training PSB said following approval received from the top, the establishment of hockey camp at the Bunda Stadium has been approved.

“The competent authority has been pleased to approve National Hockey Training camp (seniors) at PSC, Islamabad with the strength of 38-plyers, 5-coaches, 1-Manager, 1-GK Coach and 1-Physical Trainer w.e.f 24th November to 31st December, 2023 for preparation of Paris Olympic Qualifiers. PSB will provide the camp facilities i.e. boarding & lodging, camp allowance, washing allowance etc. as approved by the PSB Executive Committee/Board. However, approved daily allowance to players during the camp is Rs400 per day. Besides, the camp allowance will only be paid to the coaches and will not be admissible to the officials.”